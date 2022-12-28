LAHORE: Despite an increase in the number of confirmed positive cases to 1,575,736, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours.On Wednesday, there were 30,636 fatalities nationwide.

At least 26 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the previous 24 hours, Pakistan performed 3,488 tests, and 26 of those results were positive. A 0.75 percent Covid positive ratio was noted.