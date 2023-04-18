While the number of verified positive cases increased to 1,580,480, Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, there had been 30,656 fatalities nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 26 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19.

26 persons tested positive out of the 1,774 tests Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. 1.47 percent was the recorded Covid positive ratio.