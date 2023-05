Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan has been declared by the Federal Government, and rallies are scheduled for the day, according to sources.

According to sources, the federal government is considering declaring a public holiday and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also participate in a protest.

The declaration of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan follows the declaration of May 25 as “Pakistan Martyrs’ Day” by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir a day earlier.