LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,773, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Friday, 30,636 people had died nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that over the course of the previous day, at least 25 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

In the last 24 hours, 3,523 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 25 of those results came back positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.71 percent.