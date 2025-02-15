On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is continuing to send relief supplies to the war-torn people of Lebanon, Gaza and Syria. In this regard, the 24th relief consignment was sent from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the NDMA, this relief consignment includes 60 tons of goods, which include tents, tarpaulins and heated tents to provide assistance to the war-torn people in severe weather.

So far, the NDMA has sent a total of 1,861 tons of relief supplies to Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, which include food, medical supplies, tents and other essential items.

The Government of Pakistan is continuing relief operations keeping in mind the needs of the war-torn people of these countries so that all possible help can be provided to the affected people in this hour of difficulty.