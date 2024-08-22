Gold prices in Pakistan surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, with the price of 24-karat gold reaching Rs261,800 per tola after an increase of Rs800.

This marks another milestone in the precious metal’s ongoing upward trend, though it still remains Rs3,000 below its current market value.

According to the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs686, bringing the new rate to Rs224,451 per 10 grammes. Similarly, 22-karat gold experienced an increase, now priced at Rs205,747 per 10 grammes.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained stable. The price of 24-karat silver was unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola and Rs2,529 per 10 grammes.

On the international front, spot gold was trading near $2,504 per ounce, reflecting a decline of $8.7 or 0.34 per cent from the previous session.