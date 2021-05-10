PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, 24 passengers who were kept in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, mysteriously gone missing from the Peshawar Police hospital.

As per details, the passengers reached Peshawar from Sharjah via private airlines and were tested positive for the COVID-19. They were kept in a quarantine facility at the Peshawar Police hospital as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Reportedly the staff of the hospital allowed all the COVID positive passengers to leave the hospital. Getting the information of the matter, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) directed the hospital administration to bring back the COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

Acting on the directions, 21 passengers were brought back to the hospital, while the search for three others was underway, said MS Peshawar Police hospital Dr Niaz Muhammad. Last year, as many as 16 suspected patients of COVID-19 fled from the quarantine facility in New Saeedabad, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Hyder.