During the last 24 hours, the Zionist army attacked Rafah and martyred 22 more Palestinians, while civilians have also been ordered to evacuate Rafah.

According to the Arab media, more than 5 residential houses were targeted by the Israeli army, as a result of which 22 people were martyred.

These attacks on Rafah by Israel were carried out after 3 Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack by fighters of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas.

On the other hand, the Arab media say that the Israeli army has issued orders to the civilians who took refuge in Rafah to leave the area immediately, as a result of which the citizens have started to evacuate from Eastern Rafah.

Fearing Israeli attacks in Gaza, 1.5 million Palestinian citizens have taken refuge in Rafah.

The Israeli army asked people in East Rafah to move to temporary camps set up by the Israeli army in Khan Yunis city and al-Mawasi town.

“We are evacuating 100,000 people from East Rafah ahead of the expected ground operation,” an Israeli army spokesman said.

It should be remembered that the international community has already warned Israel of the disastrous consequences in case of a ground operation in Rafah.

In addition, Israel has also shut down Qatar’s broadcaster Al Jazeera TV, while Israeli authorities have seized its equipment and blocked its website after stopping Al Jazeera TV’s broadcasts.