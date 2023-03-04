The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has risen from the 35th position it held last year to the top spot on the Nomad Capitalist’s list of the most powerful passports in the world in 2023.

Because to recent reforms in immigration regulations, travel freedom, and a business-friendly climate underpinned by an enviable tax system, the UAE passport has entered the top ten for the first time in history.

The list of further passports that have earned a spot among the top ten is shown below.

2. Luxembourg

3. Switzerland

4. Ireland

5. Portugal

6. Germany

7. Czech Republic

8. New Zealand

9. Sweden

10. Finland

Pakistan now holds the fourth-weakest passport globally, ranking 195th out of 199 nations. It only ranks higher than war-torn Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The ranking of the Pakistani passport in relation to other international passports is determined by taking into account the policies of the Pakistani government regarding travel, international taxation laws, public perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom. This is because the mere number of countries that Pakistan passport holders are permitted to visit does not tell the whole story; you will also need to deal with very different requirements to pay taxes, live freely, abide by regulations, and travel without being scrutinised.