2023 proved to be a genocidal year for Palestinians under Israeli attack, with every day and every moment of the last three months of the year being bombarded by Israeli bombardment and missiles.

The air of Gaza was filled with the smell of gunpowder, people were seen carrying the injured bodies of their children running to the hospitals in search of life, the cries of mothers shook the throne.

The number of Palestinian martyrs in the ongoing attacks since October 7 has increased to 21,800.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of injured in Israeli attacks has reached 56 thousand 451.

506 Palestinians were martyred in the year 2023 due to Israeli attacks in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Authority of Statistics, the year 2023 was the worst year for Palestinians since the Nakba in 1948.

At a time when the world is counting down to welcoming the New Year, the countdown of humanitarian needs, hunger and famine in Gaza is going on.

The World Food Program has called for a cease-fire and blackout aid delivery in Gaza to save millions from famine in the New Year.

The American newspaper says that Israel dropped 29,000 bombs on the residential areas of Gaza until mid-December, the destruction of Gaza is becoming the worst destruction in modern records.

The oppressed people of Gaza are praying that the sun of the new year will rise with the message of peace and tranquility for the people of Palestine and a quick deliverance from Israeli atrocities.