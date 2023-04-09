The Israeli army martyred 20-year-old Iyar Azzam Saleem in the West Bank area of Azzoun by shooting him in the chest and back. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Iyar Azzam Saleem was shot by the Israeli security forces in the town of Azzoun, east of Qalqiliya city. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has said that 2 other people have also been injured in the attack on the aforementioned youth.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, and both Israeli and Palestinian authorities may have different versions of events. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict and tension between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, and raises questions about the use of lethal force in such situations.

It’s important to note that violence and loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, are always tragic and deeply concerning. The incident may spark further protests and unrest in the region, and efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace and dialogue may be necessary