It is a fact that the development of Balochistan is the development of Pakistan, Nadeem Shah

Increase in prices of petroleum products is part of IMF agreement: Malik Bustan

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned program sachi baat said that 20 rupees increase in petroleum products is disappointing At present Army Chief is doing best services for the country. Army Chief has the best thinking in agriculture, minerals and economics, Even Allah does not help him who does not think of helping himself We have got a commander who can help our country a lot The current army chief’s approach is different from all the previous army chiefs The support we are getting from all over the world is thanks to the Army Chief, SK Niazi and It is a matter of concern that the conditions of the nation are deteriorating day by day so If there is no stability in the country, then the army chief and the forces will not be able to do their work than If political manipulation will not bring peace in the country, tough decisions will have to be taken, SK Niazi

Bureau Chief Daily News Quetta Nadeem Shah’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Development of Balochistan has always been discussed on Roze News, Nadeem Shah

It is a fact that the development of Balochistan is the development of Pakistan, Nadeem Shah A small area of Balochistan called Rekodak is rich in minerals.

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talk in Sachi Baat program

It is very welcome to have new agreements regarding CPEC phase 2 and

Investment is very important to get rid of debt.Making a huge area cultivable is a very important and big project. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with huge mineral treasures. There is a huge demand for Pakistan’s rice all over the world, it needs to be worked on. Increase in prices of petroleum products is part of IMF agreement so

If we have to take the installment again after three months, then we have to abide by the agreement and The current government has established a good tradition by breaking the IMF deadlock There will not be many difficulties for the caretaker government to take tough decisions.

If the investment in mineral reserves starts, the fate of Pakistan can change.If the rupee is strong, then Pakistan will automatically become strong. All the political parties came together on one page for the continuation of the projects, Malik Bustan

The current government should go through the Charter of Economy, Malik Bustan

If the economic decisions will not be consistent, the investor will not be attracted, Malik Bustan

If the current economic projects are continued, Pakistan does not need to take loans, Malik Bustan

Pakistan is our enemy, we are in dire need of unity, country of Bustan

The forces of the whole nation have their hopes on Pakistan, Malik Bustan

The enemy wants the nation of Pakistan to end by disuniting itself, the country of Bustan