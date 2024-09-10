2 videos of national team white ball captain Babar Azam divided social media users into groups.

During the training session of the Stallions in Faisalabad in connection with the domestic event Champions ODI Cup, a large number of fans turned to the stadium to see Babar Azam and were seen supporting their favorite players.

On one occasion, to meet captain Babar Azam, Shoaib and other players, a young boy entered the stadium carrying a jangle and returned after taking a picture with Babar on the phone.

On this occasion, Babar Azam took a photo with the little fan and appeared in a happy mood, while team mentor Shoaib Malik forbade the guard to stop the child.

On the other hand, in another video, a fan was waiting to take a picture with Babar Azam with his hand on his shoulder, but he shook his hand, for which he is being criticized.

Some fans say that due to the presence of other cricketers in the ground, Babar Azam took a picture with the child and behaved well, while on the contrary, where no senior cricketer or player was present, Babar Azam misbehaved with his fan.

It should be noted that before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, national cricketers in the United States met and took pictures with fans for $25 in an event, which was severely criticized.