Security forces killed 9 Khawarij terrorists in 2 separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), nine Khawarij terrorists were killed in two separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 14-15. An intelligence-based operation was conducted on information about the presence of Khawarij. The security forces carried out this operation in Mohmand district.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, during the operation, the security forces effectively targeted the Khawarij location, as a result of which 7 Khawarij were sent to hell.

According to the statement, during the intense exchange of fire, 2 young men, Havaldar Muhammad Zahid (age: 37 years, resident of Malakand district) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (age: 26 years, resident of Chitral district), embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely.

According to the ISPR, in another incident that took place in General Area Madi, Dera Ismail Khan district, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and Khawarij, resulting in the death of 2 Khawarij.

According to the statement, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain Khawarij, the terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area, Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.