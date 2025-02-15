In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces killed 15 foreign terrorists in two separate operations, while four soldiers, including Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan, also laid down their lives for the motherland during a fierce exchange of fire.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Hathala area of ​​Dera Ismail Khan district where information about the presence of Khawarij was received.

According to the statement, during the operation, security forces effectively targeted the Khawarij hideout, as a result of which 9 Khawarij, including their ringleaders, were killed.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, those killed include Khawarij ring leader Farman alias Saqib, Khawarij Amanullah alias Tori, Khawarij Saeed alias Liaquat Khawarij Bilal.

According to the statement, all these terrorists were involved in various destructive activities in the area and were wanted by law enforcement agencies. In another operation, security forces effectively killed 6 Khawarij in Miran Shah area of ​​North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, during the fierce exchange of fire against the terrorists, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Arshaf (age 21, resident of Lahore district) bravely faced the enemy and sacrificed his life, along with three soldiers who also sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

President and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for the successful operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his statement, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah and Sepoy Himmat Khan, who fought bravely during the operations.

He said that the entire nation, including me, is proud of our martyrs and their families, and will continue to fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country. We will never allow the terrorists to destroy the peace of the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the bravery of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitnat-ul-Kharij during an intelligence-based operation, and the President paid tribute to the four soldiers, including Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed, who were martyred during the operation.

The President said that the nation will always remember the sacrifices of its brave martyrs. The President appreciated the bravery and patriotism of the brave martyrs of the Pakistan Army, and the operations of the security forces will continue until the terrorists are completely eradicated. Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering.