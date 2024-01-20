The United Nations Women’s Agency has warned of genocide over the testimonies of women in the aftermath of Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which began on October 7, continues, in which nearly 25,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including a large number of women and children.

In the statement issued by the United Nations Women’s Agency on the Israeli brutality in Gaza, it is said that two mothers are being killed in Gaza every hour.

An application was also filed in the International Criminal Court against Israeli war crimes

According to the United Nations Women’s Agency, 70 percent of those killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza are women and girls.

On the other hand, according to the Arab media, the Israeli army carried out operations in different areas on Saturday morning in which 18 Palestinians were martyred.

Reports indicate that most of the attacks by the Israeli army have been carried out around Al-Shifa hospital, with shelling and bombing.

On the other hand, US National Security Spokesman John Kirby has said that there is no evidence of Israel’s deliberate involvement in war crimes on the request of the International Court of Justice of Mexico and Chile to investigate the Israeli attacks.