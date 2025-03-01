Two of Bollywood’s most famous actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have been seen as best friends and fierce rivals, are not only famous for their on-screen chemistry but also share the same real names.

The pair, who played brothers in the 1995 hit film ‘Karran Arjun’, have worked together in several other films. Sometimes Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Salman Khan’s film, and sometimes Salman Khan played a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Their relationship has had its ups and downs and their fights and differences have also come to the fore in public, but they have always maintained a special bond.

A major turning point in their relationship came during Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in 2013 when the two actors put an end to their five-year differences and embraced each other to rekindle their friendship.

You will be surprised to know that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan not only share the same birth year but also share the same birth names. Shah Rukh Khan has said in various interviews that his real name was Abdul Rashid Khan and there was a time when his grandmother wanted to name him Abdul Rahman but finally agreed on the name Abdul Rashid Khan. Later, his father got him named ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ when he entered school.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s real and full name is ‘Abdul Rashid Saleem Salman Khan’ and he was named after his grandfather, however, Salman Khan gained fame and carried forward the same name in his film career.

Congress leader and former MLA Baba Siddiqui also has the honor of ending the long-running fight between the famous Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

