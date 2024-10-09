Beirut: Hezbollah fired rockets into Israeli territory in southern Lebanon, killing a couple and injuring several people.

According to Israeli media, Hezbollah fired successive rockets at Kiryat Shmona and the border areas, one of which hit a house that caught fire. The Israeli military says a missile attack in Kiryat Shmona killed a husband and wife who were walking their dog on their lawn. However, a statement issued by Hezbollah claimed that it had targeted a “gathering of hostile Israeli forces” in the mostly evacuated border town. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service says that several buildings in the city caught fire in the missile attacks, and five teams are working to put out the fire. More than 10 Israelis were also injured in these Hezbollah attacks, whose condition is said to be out of danger.