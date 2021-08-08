ISLAMABAD: 1st China-Pak Pathology Study Session held this week for clinical academic exchange, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

It was participated by Anhui Medical University of China (AHMU) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and was organized by Life Rehealth Technology Pakistan and Anlong Gene China.

They conducted an in-depth academic exchange on the occasion. Panelists discussed pathology study of COVID-19 and other diseases and reached a consensus on the necessity of Pak-China pathology cooperation.

Pathology is the foundation of medicine, and pathological diagnosis is the gold standard which plays an important role in clinical practice.

The session focused on the histopathology cases and the latest research progress of the two sides, to carry out a multi-level, three-dimensional and systematic academic discussion to improve clinical development of both Pakistan and China.

The AHMU team was headed by Dean Prof. Wu Qiang and the IMDC team was led by Dean Prof. Shoaib Shah.

Both sides agreed and reiterated the necessity of exploring and building a cultural exchange mechanism and platform under the guidance of BRI and CPEC.

Dean Prof. Shah expressed that both countries are like ‘Iron brothers’ and as Pakistan is a prime partner in CPEC, it would definitely be a key partner in China Pakistan Health Corridor. As a futuristic approach, both countries would foster exchange of students, faculty, and researchers.

Pathological experts from both sides exchanged their research results including Pathological changes of COVID-19 (Dr. Ye Yuanzi), evaluation of HER2 over expression in various types of primary Gastric adenocarcinoma in Pakistani Population (Dr. Nazia Khan), A case analysis of tumor in the acetabulum (Dr. Zhan Heqin), A case analysis of presenting with Mediastinal Mass and Cervical lymphadenopathy (Prof. Saeed Alam).

Awais Khan, counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, medical enterprises, academic institutions, and media also attended the event.

Dr. Ahmed Waqas, the convenor of the session, told Gwadar Pro in an interview that the academic sessions will be continued and expanded to different medical fields in future.

“Pakistan, a respected, trusted and supported all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China, is one of the most important members of BRI. Under the China-Pakistan Health Corridor, a mutually beneficial cooperation in the medical field has been initiated which marks a new era in the academic collaboration between two countries.

Both Pakistani and Chinese medical practitioners have been aiming to learn new research in the medical field and transfer new technology from mutual communication. Therefore, it can improve the health condition of more and more people and benefit patients in Pakistan and China.”