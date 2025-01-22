ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that 190 million pounds scam was an open and shut case.Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that PTI founder Imran Khan failed to prove his innocence in the case.

“It was a mega corruption scam and a sealed document was brought in the cabinet meeting,” Tarar said.The information minister said that it is very strange that religion is being used to hide the corruption by both the PTI founder and his wife.

He added that millions of rupees were minted by both husband and wife in this case.Also Read: Tarar condemns association of 190m pounds case with ‘religious aspects’

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an institution that follows the law and constitution. The NAB took action in this case after thorough investigation,” said the information minister.