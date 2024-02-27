Rawalpindi: The accountability court indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed heard the 190 million pound case in Adiala Jail in which Bushra Bibi was transferred from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail.

In this regard, Barrister Salman Safdar, Umair Niazi and other lawyers appeared in the court on behalf of founder PTI, while NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi gave arguments.

On the occasion of the hearing, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present in the court room, the court read the charge sheet in the presence of both the accused, but the accused denied the crime.

The judge asked Imran Khan that you are being charged on the frame, tell me if you are guilty or not, on this Imran Khan said that what should I do after reading the charge sheet, I know what is written in it.

During the hearing, PTI founder said that we do not want delay in this case, NAB was in a hurry before February 8, now we want the punishment to be quick.

The judge inquired that Mr. Khan, you should first tell whether your teeth have been checked up or not. Imran Khan said that the teeth have not been checked up yet. The prison administration had said that the doctor will come on Sunday. She says the doctor will come next Sunday.

The court adjourned the next hearing of the case till March 6 and summoned 5 witnesses out of 58 witnesses in the case to record their testimonies.

Apart from this, the court approved the request for provision of general physician and dentist for Imran Khan’s medical examination, dental check-up.