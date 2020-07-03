19 Sikh pilgrims die in train-van collision in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA : At least 19 Sikh pilgrims died on Friday when their van was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district. According to details, a coaster bus carrying Sikh Yatrees rammed into a train at a railway crossing near Sacha Soda. According to the District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ghazi Salahuddin, 19 pilgrims lost their lives as the Lahore-bound train from Karachi met with an accident near Farooqabad railway station. The accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier. All the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital, he added. It was reported that all the bodies have been shifted to the hospital and rescue operation has been completed. The wounded were given first aid by locals at the time of the accident. Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident in Sheikhupura. He directed to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the accident.