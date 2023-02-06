LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,576,398 in Pakistan, there have been no deaths in the past 24 hours attributed to new coronavirus. Monday saw 30,640 people killed across the country.

At least 19 people countrywide tested positive for Covid during the previous day, according to figures recently issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, 3,953 tests were done in Pakistan; 19 of those tests yielded good results. It was calculated that 0.48 percent of Covids were positive.