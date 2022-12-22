LAHORE: Despite the fact that there have been a record-breaking 1,575,637 confirmed positive coronavirus cases, Pakistan has not reported a single death from the virus in the past 24 hours. As of Thursday, 30,635 people had died nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 19 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

In the last 24 hours, 4,423 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 19 of those tests resulted in a positive result. It was calculated that 0.43 percent of Covids were positive.