LAHORE: Since the number of verified positive cases increased to 1,575,698, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by new coronavirus in the recent 24 hours. At midnight on Monday, there had been 30,636 fatalities nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that over the course of the previous day, at least 18 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

In the last 24 hours, 3,394 tests were done in Pakistan; 18 of those tests yielded good results. It was calculated that 0.53 percent of Covids were positive.