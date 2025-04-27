Islamabad: Indians abroad were also shocked by the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, an attempt was made to attack the Pakistani High Commission in London in a systematic manner.

According to sources, 300 to 400 miscreants were present to attack the Pakistan High Commission, the Indian intelligence agency played a role in gathering these miscreants, while along with Indians, Israeli citizens were also involved in carrying flags.

Four masked miscreants were given the task of tearing down the Pakistani flag of the High Commission, Hindu extremists were making a sign of their “victory” by putting red marks on their foreheads. These four masked miscreants were later arrested.

Initially, 4 police personnel were deployed to stop the Indian and Israeli miscreants, but the number of police personnel was increased to 50 as the situation deteriorated.

According to authentic reports, the protesters were accompanied by a vehicle containing 3 cans of orange paint. The protesters wanted to throw this orange paint on the white building of the Pakistan High Commission and the purpose of doing so was to leave the orange paint of the RSS on the white building of the Pakistan High Commission.

The Pakistanis present around the Pakistan High Commission thwarted this attempt. 6 members of the Pakistani High Commission staff were present to protect the flag, but considering the situation, more arrived to protect the Pakistani flag.

The Pakistanis suppressed the slogans of the Indians through national songs, the display of Pina Flex against Indian atrocities also proved effective.

This effort by the Pakistan High Commission personnel was seen as a unity, the Pakistan High Commission vigorously defended the national flag.

Indian extremists and Israelis gathered at the behest of the Indian intelligence agency. 15 to 20 Israeli officials have already arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar.

Defense experts say that this alliance between India and Israel proves that they are united against Pakistan, especially Muslims. Israel is oppressing Palestinian Muslims and has now reached occupied Kashmir to commit Muslim genocide.

The alliance between the two proves that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu have become one, the target of India and Israel is Pakistan and Muslims.

RSS-trained goons were also among the Indians who attacked the Pakistan High Commission. India needs to think that tomorrow the same thing can happen to its High Commission.