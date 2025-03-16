A medical student living in the Lighthouse area of ​​​​Shahr-e-Quaid committed suicide by hanging herself after a quarrel with her fiancé.

According to Express News, the girl’s body was found with a noose around her neck in a flat near Lighthouse Iftikhar Mansion, while a note was also found in the room. In which a quarrel with her fiancé was mentioned.

According to the police, the deceased was 17 years old and named Samar, who was a medical student. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for legal action, while further investigation into the incident is underway. According to the police, the deceased allegedly committed suicide after a quarrel with her fiancé.