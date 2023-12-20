National team chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced the T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand.

While giving a press conference at the PCB headquarters, Wahab Riaz said that in the 17-member T20 squad, captain Shaheen Afridi, Amir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed. , Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Waseem Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saeem Ayub, Osama Mir, and Zaman Khan are included.

Wahab Riaz said that Shadab is our very good player but unfortunately, he is not included in the squad due to injury Mohammad Haris has been rested but Shadab will be available for bowling after 2 weeks.

The Chief Selector said that Hasnain Oransim has recovered, and Naseem is rehabbing at the Cricket Academy, we are not putting too much load on him till PSL, he will be available in PSL.

Wahab Riaz said that Shan Masood has not been made a part of the squad, it is possible that she will be seen in the next series.