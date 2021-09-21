LASBELA: At least 17 people were hospitalized after consuming poisonous sweet in Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan province.

According to details, condition of 17 persons deteriorated after eating poisonous sweet in Uthal Bazaar area of Lasbela. Women and children were also among the affected persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the affected to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Uthal. According to rescue sources, all the affected people were in stable condition.