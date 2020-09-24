17 held during crackdown against criminals, drug pushers in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested17 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. Sabzi Mandi police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Khadim and Sabbir and recovered 500 gram hashish and 415 gram heroin from them respectively. Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Ali Hasnain and Nadeem for having 250 gram hashish and 302 gram heroin respectively. Khana police arrested Naseem Bacha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested two accused Naeem and Jabran and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Lohi bher police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Noor Zada and Alam and recovered a total of 280 gram hashish from their possession. Furthemore, Koral police apprehended five accused including two ladies allegedly involved in immoral activities. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas. NNI