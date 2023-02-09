LAHORE: Despite the rise in the number of confirmed positive cases to 1,576,444, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, there were 30,640 fatalities nationwide.

At least 17 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has done 4,782 tests, and 17 of those results were positive. Covid positive was 0.36 percent, according to the data.