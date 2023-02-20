LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,576,705, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 30,641 people have died nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 17 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 3,605 tests, and 17 of those results have been positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.47 percent.