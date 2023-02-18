LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,576,658 in Pakistan, there have been no deaths from new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, there had been 30,641 fatalities nationwide.

At least 17 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

17 persons tested positive out of the 5,160 tests Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. The data showed that 0.33 percent of samples were covid positive.