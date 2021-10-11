LAHORE: Punjab on Monday recorded 169 more cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever during the previous 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch stated that there are a total of 428 dengue fever patients under treatment in hospitals across the province.

As many as 3,975 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in Punjab this season, out of which 3,145 surfaced in Lahore, the health secretary said.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man died of dengue hemorrhagic fever at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. The medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital said the man suffering from the mosquito-borne disease was brought to the medical facility in critical condition.

The patient was put on a ventilator but could not survive, the MS added. Following the man’s death, his heirs and relatives manhandled the staff of the hospital and damaged some property.