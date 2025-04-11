RAWALPINDI: 166 officers and soldiers of Rawalpindi Corps were awarded military awards in recognition of their distinguished services to the nation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief guest at the prestigious ceremony held to award 166 officers and soldiers of Rawalpindi Corps was Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, who awarded the military officers and soldiers with the awards of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Bisalat.

The ISPR said that two junior commissioned officers and 15 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Bisalat, 47 officers were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 102 officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

The statement said that the close relatives of the martyrs received their awards posthumously.

The ISPR said that the Corps Commander met the families of the martyrs and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of the awardees.