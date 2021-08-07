KARACHI: PUBG MOBILE National Championship Pakistan 2021 is all set to crown its first-ever champion! With over 2,378 teams having registered, 16 worthy teams will be seen battling it out for glory in the heated finale.

Set to kick off on 12th August 2021, not only does the championship offer a prize pool of USD 30,000 but also offers one team from each region the chance to participate in Season 4 of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League.

Committed to developing the South Asian esports ecosystem, the tournament aims to develop and nurture upcoming talent across Pakistan by giving them a dedicated platform to showcase their talent, skills, and strategy, while making a name for themselves in the rapidly growing Esports community.

Having set the stage for an epic national championship, 16 teams will go head-to-head over 4 days with the winner being announced on August 15th and moving on to participate in the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Pro League.

Endeavoring to create a thriving ecosystem, be it within the bounds or outside of the game, PUBG MOBILE is constantly exploring one-of-a-kind experiences and unrivaled opportunities for providing gamers the chance to put themselves on the map and make a mark on the Esports industry.

Joining the ranks, Zong will be coming on board as the official connectivity partner in Pakistan, strategically working with PUBG to build and enhance the local Esports ecosystem in the region.

Zong is committed to providing gamers in Pakistan has the best possible experience as the preferred telecom partner in the region. With a host of exciting collaborations and promotions in store, PUBG MOBILE is gearing up for a championship unlike any other.

Fans will also, be excited to know that OPPO continues to be the official sponsor of PUBG MOBILE Esports in South Asia in 2021 and is constantly working towards bringing exceptionally fluid, responsive, and immersive gaming experiences to the gaming community.