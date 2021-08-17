ISLAMABAD: In the ongoing fourth COVID-19 wave in the country 16 more healthcare workers infected in 24 hours. According to sources at the Ministry of National Health the number of health workers getting infected with the virus in Pakistan has reached to 17,364.

In 24 hours 10 doctors, two nurses and four other health staff diagnosed positive of the Covid-19 infection, sources said. They said that 10,418 doctors, 2,447 nurses, and 4,499 other health workers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country so far, while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.

“464 health workers are currently isolating at their homes, and 25 at hospitals,” they said adding that 16,707 have so far recovered from the infection. Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,017 health workers have tested positive for the Covid-19 and 60 have succumbed to the infection.

“3,489 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 4,117 positive cases among health workers and 44 deaths in KP,” they said 1,584 workers tested positive and 14 of them have so far died in Islamabad.

The COVID-infected healthcare workers in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) stand at 870 and 878 respectively and nine died each region. In Gilgit Baltistan 320 health workers were infected with coronavirus and three died, sources at the ministry said.