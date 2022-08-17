157 children have died from the measles outbreak in Harare. According to the authorities, a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has resulted in at least 157 child deaths and more than 2,000 illnesses.

Since authorities announced that the initial infection was registered earlier this month, cases have been swiftly increasing throughout the country of southern Africa, with reported mortality nearly doubling in less than a week.

As of August 15, there were 2,056 cases and 157 fatalities nationwide, according to information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who briefed reporters following the weekly cabinet meeting. Mutsvangwa stated that the government will increase immunisation efforts and had enacted special legislation enabling it to use the national catastrophe fund.

She added that not all casualties had received vaccinations and that the government should speak with traditional and religious leaders to get their support for the immunisation effort.The outbreak has previously been attributed by the health ministry to church sect gatherings.