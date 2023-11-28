ISLAMABAD: Imprisoned chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has directed his party leadership to stay away from all such elements who are trying to spoil the relationship between PTI and the Pakistan Army. Whether inside or outside the party, they should be condemned.

Newly appointed Senior Vice President of PTI Sher Afzal Khan Marwat told The News that he has been instructed by Imran Khan that people in the party and on social media should disassociate themselves from people who target the Pakistan Army. They are creating, defaming him, or spreading hatred against the Pakistan Army.

Marwat said that Imran Khan has told him to remove the impression that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is against the army. Imran Khan has always believed that the army is the most important for the security and defense of the country.

PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said that Imran Khan has paid tribute to the martyrs of armed forces who have sacrificed for the country and the nation.

He said that Imran Khan has expressed sympathy with the families of martyred young officers and soldiers and assured them that PTI will always stand by them.

Marwat said regarding Imran Khan that the martyrs are the pride of the nation.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is a senior lawyer, in recent times he has addressed large gatherings of PTI workers in KP. Slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad were raised in these public gatherings. He said that tributes were also paid to the martyrs of the armed forces in these gatherings.

The PTI senior vice president said that the so-called PTI sympathizers and vloggers who spread poison against the army have nothing to do with PTI, we condemn such characters and identify ourselves with them. Keep away from

He further said that if elements defaming the Pakistan Army are in PTI’s social media, the party will show indifference to them.

He said that Imran Khan also expects his supporters and workers on social media not to adopt an anti-army narrative. Marwat termed such people as “so-called sympathizers of PTI or Imran Khan”.

He said that the party will no longer tolerate anyone defaming the army.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is also representing Imran Khan in various court cases. He has recently been appointed as the senior vice president of the party. Unlike other PTI political leaders, who are not allowed to meet Imran Khan, Marwat has been meeting Imran Khan regularly as he is a key member of his legal team.

In recent days, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has also focused on organizing some large public gatherings and sermons for PTI workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Usually, PTI leaders complain that jalsa, rallies, and corner meetings are not allowed, but Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has done this successfully in recent times.