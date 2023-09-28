The first training session of the Pakistani team, which arrived in India yesterday, began on Indian soil.

Pakistan players taking part in training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

On arrival in India, the Pakistani players got a great welcome, singing the songs of the Indian arrangements

The session was attended by Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Muhammad Haris and Zaman Khan.

The players did the warm-up and fielding exercises inside the stadium and had a net session in the net area.

It should be noted that Pakistan will play a warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

