15,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : As many as 15,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and FC would perform security duties during Muharram ul Haram and to maintain high vigilance to thwart any untoward incident, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed on Monday. In his video message, DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the processions, religious gatherings during Muharram ul Harram and to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. He said that officials of Islamabad police, District administration have conducted meeting with the organizers of various gatherings and processions. He said that elaborate security plan would be in place for Muharram. Flag march is being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city. As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Islamabad Police headed by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram ul Haram. The flag march was participated by SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, bravo vehicles, Police Commandoes, Rescue 15 police officials and police patrolling officials. Flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Saddar police Zone. According to police spokesperson, all SPs have been asked to maintain close liaison with peace committees and and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers would be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. The DIG (Operations) has directed all SDPOs and SHOs for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions thorough using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees. He said that it would be ensured that processions to pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He said that DIG (Operations) has also directed for effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for the purpose. Meanwhile, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP asked SSP (Traffic) to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out. It should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too. DIG (Operations) has also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people. Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. Lady Police would be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs. All Station House Officers (SHOs) would get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees would be asked to ensure that no stranger is allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also asked citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police and assist the force to ensure effective policing.