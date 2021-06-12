ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons, a police spokesperson said.

Under directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district.

Following these directions,

Khanna police arrested accused Sardar wali and recovered one 30 bore pistol while Shahzad Town police arrested accused Tufail and recovered 115 gram hashish.

Ramna police arrested accused Sher Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested two accused Touqeer Ahmed and Shahbaz Haider involved in illegally oil selling.

Margalla police arrested 03 accused namely Anwar-ul-Haq, Aamir Khan, and Baber involved in the theft case. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During a special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers police teams arrested seven professional alm-seekers including four handlers from various areas of the city.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.