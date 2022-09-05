In Canada’s Saskatchewan province, a stabbing spree on Sunday left at least 10 people dead and 15 injured, according to police, who also announced the start of a manhunt for two suspects.

Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, reported that 10 dead were found in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, and the rural Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation after police were called to emergencies.

She asserted that at least 15 other individuals had suffered injuries and been sent to hospitals.She continued, “We are actively hunting for the two suspects.”Myles and Damien Sanderson, brothers with dark hair and brown eyes who are ages 30 and 31, respectively, have been identified as the suspected attackers.

They escaped in a car.The 2,500-member James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency and advised many Saskatchewan residents to stay inside.In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the attacks as “horrific and sad,” expressed his condolences, and urged locals to follow police instructions.

According to Blackmore, authorities “believe that while some of the victims were randomly attacked, others were purposefully targeted by the offenders.”