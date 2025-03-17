Islamabad: Only 15 days are left for the evacuation of illegal immigrants and Afghan refugees in Pakistan. According to Express News, the Pakistani government has given a deadline of March 31 for foreigners residing illegally in the country to leave the country, of which only 15 days are left now.

The government has assured that arrangements for food and health facilities are complete for those returning, while no foreigner who evacuates during the deadline will be mistreated. After the deadline given by the government passes, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned persons.