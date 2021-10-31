CHAKWAL: The National Assembly Member Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dillah

has said that development projects worth billions of rupees have started in the

constituency while many projects are in the final stages of completion and mega

projects worth Rs 15 billion have changed the fate of the entire Chakhttps://rozenews.com.pk/wal district.

He was addressing a ground breaking ceremony of a road in Khiwal town at a cost

of Rs 25.44 crore.

The ceremony was presided over by PTI Chakwal District President Pero Qar

Hussain Crowley while Vice Chairman Union Council Sehgalabad Syed Najam-ul-

Islam Hashmi demanded to provide various issues to the Union Council

Sehgalabad and especially to provide Sui gas.