CHAKWAL: The National Assembly Member Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dillah
has said that development projects worth billions of rupees have started in the
constituency while many projects are in the final stages of completion and mega
projects worth Rs 15 billion have changed the fate of the entire Chakhttps://rozenews.com.pk/wal district.
He was addressing a ground breaking ceremony of a road in Khiwal town at a cost
of Rs 25.44 crore.
The ceremony was presided over by PTI Chakwal District President Pero Qar
Hussain Crowley while Vice Chairman Union Council Sehgalabad Syed Najam-ul-
Islam Hashmi demanded to provide various issues to the Union Council
Sehgalabad and especially to provide Sui gas.