RAWALPINDI: Prior to the start of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on December 1, at least 14 members of the England team have contracted a virus.

Around eight players are among the squad members who have been impacted by the infection.The British broadcaster said that the England team, including captain Ben Stokes, had been infected with a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The travelling team of players and coaches received a recommendation to relax at the hotel on Wednesday for about 14 people.Only five people participated in an optional training session, out of a total playing squad of 16.

The number of people who have contracted a viral illness was not mentioned in a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root, it was noted, showed up for today’s optional training.

Ben Duckett, a batsman for Nottinghamshire, will make his first team appearance since 2016 and will open the batting alongside Zak Crawley.Liam Livingstone, an all-rounder for Lancashire, will play in his first Test match.Both boards are reportedly exploring the prospect of delaying the first Test, according to sources.

A final decision will be made after the players’ availability is determined by the England doctor’s evaluation, according to officials with knowledge of the development.