A 13-year-old boy from Karachi has achieved great success after completing an AI course from Saylani Welfare, which earned him Rs500,000 per month.

In an interview, Kashan Adnan, a resident of Orangi Town, Karachi, credited his success to the AI ​​and chatbot development course he completed from Saylani Welfare.

He also completed a course in web and mobile app development. Kashan Adnan revealed that he earns Rs500,000 per month.

The young entrepreneur said that he has launched his own startup called Aghaz Tech through which he provides services to international clients.

He also teaches over 100 students, sharing his knowledge and skills with others.