LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,576,552, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Tuesday saw 30,640 fatalities nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health recently released information showing that at least 13 people countrywide tested positive for Covid the day before (NIH).

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has conducted 2,859 tests, of which 13 results were positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.45%.