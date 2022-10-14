On Karwa Chauth, Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand with Nick Jonas’ initials.

With their adorable family photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have won the hearts of many fans.

In December 2018, the couple married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Earlier today, the actress celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie in Los Angeles.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her Henna with Nick Jonas’s name inscribed, while also wearing a traditional Indian Chooda in a red saree.

Priyanka captioned the photo, “Happy Karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas,” and added a red heart emoji. She has yet to reveal her Karwa Chauth look.

Along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Priyanka is set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

And she has a lot of exciting projects coming up in the future. She will next appear in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel.