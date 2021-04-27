12 policemen taken hostage, 6 injured in attack by ‘miscreants’ on Nawankot Police Station

b Usman Buzdar’s aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that “miscreants” armed with petrol bombs attacked the Nawankot Police Station, taking 12 policemen hostage and leaving six injured.

Sharing a statement by the Lahore police, she said that owing to the attack, in which the attackers used petrol bombs and bottles of acid, Rangers and police personnel were trapped inside the police station.

The miscreants held the deputy superintendent of police hostage at gunpoint, along with 11 other policemen, and drove them to their markaz (comprising a mosque and madrassah) nearby.

Aside from attacking the police station and kidnapping officials, the miscreants also stole an oil tanker carrying 50,000 litres of petrol, she said.

According to the police statement, the police pushed back the miscreants and took back possession of the police station.

“Police did not plan or conduct any operation against the mosque or madrassah. The action, if any, was in self-defence and to protect public property,” read the statement.